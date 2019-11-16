Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Back from IR
Kotkaniemi (groin) was lifted from injured reserve and is expected to play Saturday against the Devils, per the NHL's media site.
Kotkaniemi sat out the last seven contests, but he deemed himself ready to go Friday and should retake the ice Saturday. The 19-year-old has struggled to find the scoresheet through the first 12 games, as he posted just two goals and a power-play assist. Kotkaniemi is expected to center the third line for now.
