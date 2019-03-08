Kotkaniemi (rest) will be back in action versus the Ducks on Friday, Dan Arritt of NHL.com reports.

Kotkaniemi was held out the last two games for what coach Claude Julien referred to as rest, rather than simply labeling the center a healthy scratch. The youngster figures to slot into a bottom-six role and will look to pick up where he left off with five points in his last seven outings.

