Kotkaniemi practiced on the third line Wednesday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Kotkaniemi and his mates on the third line had a rough game in Tuesday's loss to the Lightning, being on the ice for both of Tampa Bay's even-strength goals. That included an abnormally long shift during which they could not clear the puck out of Montreal's zone despite numerous opportunities to do so. He was benched for a long stretch of the second period and eventually landed on the fourth line. It looks like he'll be back between Jonathan Drouin and Joel Armia for the start of Thursday's game against the Wild.