Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Back on third line
Kotkaniemi practiced on the third line Wednesday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Kotkaniemi and his mates on the third line had a rough game in Tuesday's loss to the Lightning, being on the ice for both of Tampa Bay's even-strength goals. That included an abnormally long shift during which they could not clear the puck out of Montreal's zone despite numerous opportunities to do so. He was benched for a long stretch of the second period and eventually landed on the fourth line. It looks like he'll be back between Jonathan Drouin and Joel Armia for the start of Thursday's game against the Wild.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Dropped to fourth line•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Snipes second goal of season•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Part of second-period rally•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Larger role this season?•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Playing Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Adds bulk•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.