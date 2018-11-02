Kotkaniemi tallied two goals, four shots and won four of 11 faceoffs taken during Thursday's 6-4 comeback win over the Capitals.

Kotkaniemi's first two NHL goals came in his second straight 15+ minute outing, a sign the coaching staff is beginning to trust the third overall pick from the 2018 NHL Entry Draft more and more as he acclimates to the pro game. With two goals and six points in 12 games to start his NHL career, the future looks bright for the young Finnish center.