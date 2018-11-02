Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Bags first NHL goals
Kotkaniemi tallied two goals, four shots and won four of 11 faceoffs taken during Thursday's 6-4 comeback win over the Capitals.
Kotkaniemi's first two NHL goals came in his second straight 15+ minute outing, a sign the coaching staff is beginning to trust the third overall pick from the 2018 NHL Entry Draft more and more as he acclimates to the pro game. With two goals and six points in 12 games to start his NHL career, the future looks bright for the young Finnish center.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Reaches threshhold Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Notches helper in losing effort•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Decision week looming•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Launches five shots on goal in loss•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Improves on draws Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Gets point in NHL debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.