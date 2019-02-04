Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Bails out Habs
Kotkaniemi scored a third-period goal to force overtime in Montreal's 4-3 win over the Oilers.
The Canadiens were heading toward a miserable weekend, claiming one of a possible four points at home against non-playoff teams New Jersey and Edmonton, but Kotkaniemi gave them a reprieve when he lifted the game-tying goal over Mikko Koskinen with just over six minutes left in the third period. It was his second goal in two games and fourth in the last eight, after the 18-year-old scored just four in his first 45 games in the NHL.
