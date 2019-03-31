Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Benched Saturday
Kotkaniemi was a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against the Jets, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Coach Claude Julien cited fatigue as the reason for benching Kotkaniemi, who has clearly lost the confidence of his coach. The rookie center is averaging nearly 14 minutes of ice time per game this season but just 11:47 TOI over the last seven games, including two contests under 10 minutes. Jordan Weal took his spot on the third line Saturday.
