Kotkaniemi scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Kotkaniemi set up the first goal of Tyler Toffoli's hat trick and later scored one of his own in the third period. In addition to the two points, Kotkaniemi had two hits, two PIM, a pair of shots and a plus-2 rating in 13:20 of ice time. The third overall pick from 2018 is locked into a third-line center role behind Phillip Danault and Nick Suzuki. Kotkaniemi will get his chances on offense -- he's recorded nine shots through four games and he should click with Toffoli sooner rather than later.