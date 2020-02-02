Kotkaniemi had an assist, one shot and a two-minute minor in his first game for AHL Laval on Saturday.

Kotkaniemi lined up as the Rocket's top-line center in the first game after being sent down by Montreal, which will rely on veterans while it still has a shot at the postseason. The young Finn dealt with injuries at the NHL level -- he missed seven games with a groin injury and another eight due to a concussion -- which may have played a role in his disappointing sophomore season. At the time he was sent down, Kotkaniemi had just eight points and was a team-worst minus-11 over 36 games. The Canadiens will give Kotkaniemi more ice time and opportunities to work on his faceoff skills at Laval. He made the jump from Finland straight to the NHL as an 18-year-old last season, so perhaps this is the reset he needs.