Kotkaniemi scored a goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Josh Anderson got off a shot on Marc-Andre Fleury in the first period, which generated a juicy rebound for Kotkaniemi to bury. The 20-year-old Finn is up to five goals, two assists, 22 shots on net, 29 hits and a minus-3 rating through 15 contests. He's picked up three points in the last four games, but his scoring output is likely to be limited in a bottom-six role.