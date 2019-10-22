Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Cold start
Kotkaniemi has just one point in the last six games.
The one point was pretty as Kotkaniemi sent a hard pass through several sticks to setup Jonathan Drouin's one-timer on the power play against the Blues last Saturday, but the second-year forward is off to a slow start despite showing chemistry with Drouin and Joel Armia. It's easy to forget that Kotkaniemi, who is 14 pounds heavier than he was at the start of his rookie season, is still just 19-years-old and needs to find his game while his body matures.
