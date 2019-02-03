Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Confident shooter
Kotkaniemi scored a goal on two shots in 15:38 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to New Jersey.
Kotkaniemi gave Montreal an early lead with his seventh goal of the season and was a key component on the power play. He had 2:33 of power-play ice time and was set up for several one-timers at the top of the faceoff circle on the right side. Many of his shots were wide of the net or blocked -- he had four missed shots on the afternoon -- but the team's willingness to set him up is a sign of growing confidence in the 18-year-old. "First period, I thought he could have had four goals," coach Claude Julien told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette. "That was what he brought tonight. He was good." After a stretch of 12 games without a goal, Kotkaniemi has buried three over the last seven games.
