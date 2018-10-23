Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Decision week looming
The Canadiens will have a decision to make regarding Kotkaniemi's spot on the roster this week, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Montreal will play three games this week with Thursday's road game in Buffalo expected to be Kotkaniemi's ninth game. Nine is the magic number of games a team can allow a player to appear in while still preserving a year on the player's entry-level contract. The Habs may decide to send the 18-year-old Kotkaniemi back to Assat Pori of the Finnish Elite League, but there's nothing in his first seven games to suggest he doesn't belong in North America at the NHL level. He has three assists through seven games and a plus-3 rating while averaging 14:17 of ice time per night. Kotkaniemi could use work on faceoffs, but he's not the only one struggling at the dot for Montreal, which ranks last in faceoff wins. He can improve in that area by regularly taking draws against the NHL's most-experienced centers.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Launches five shots on goal in loss•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Improves on draws Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Gets point in NHL debut•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Will be on Opening Night roster•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: In lineup Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Impressive preseason continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.