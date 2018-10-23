The Canadiens will have a decision to make regarding Kotkaniemi's spot on the roster this week, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Montreal will play three games this week with Thursday's road game in Buffalo expected to be Kotkaniemi's ninth game. Nine is the magic number of games a team can allow a player to appear in while still preserving a year on the player's entry-level contract. The Habs may decide to send the 18-year-old Kotkaniemi back to Assat Pori of the Finnish Elite League, but there's nothing in his first seven games to suggest he doesn't belong in North America at the NHL level. He has three assists through seven games and a plus-3 rating while averaging 14:17 of ice time per night. Kotkaniemi could use work on faceoffs, but he's not the only one struggling at the dot for Montreal, which ranks last in faceoff wins. He can improve in that area by regularly taking draws against the NHL's most-experienced centers.