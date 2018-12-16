Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Deep goal drought over
Kotkaniemi scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
The goal snapped a 15-game drought for the 18-year-old. Kotkaniemi does have five points in his last six games, so he has been producing. He's a tough fantasy play -- playmaking pivots on 40-point paces aren't generally playable. But keeper owners know that Kotkaniemi has the potential to be an absolute stud in a few short years.
