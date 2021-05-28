Kotkaniemi scored a goal and logged three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 5.

Kotkaniemi stole the puck behind the net and swatted it past Leafs goalie Jack Campbell at 4:52 of the second period. The 20-year-old Kotkaniemi has two goals in four games since he replaced Jake Evans in the lineup. The Finn has added six shots on net, eight hits and four PIM in that span to provide a non-scoring boost for fantasy managers.