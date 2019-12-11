Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Designated for injured reserve
Kotkaniemi (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
As a result of his IR designation, Kotkaniemi won't be available versus Ottawa on Wednesday, but could be activated any time thereafter. The center has already missed two games after getting hurt against the the Avs on Dec. 5. Prior to suffering hsi concussion, the Finn managed just two points in his previous 10 outings and is firmly affixed in a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Not with team Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Expected to miss time•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Exits Thursday's contest•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Provides silver lining•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Confidence issues•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Still struggling for points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.