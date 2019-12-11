Kotkaniemi (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

As a result of his IR designation, Kotkaniemi won't be available versus Ottawa on Wednesday, but could be activated any time thereafter. The center has already missed two games after getting hurt against the the Avs on Dec. 5. Prior to suffering hsi concussion, the Finn managed just two points in his previous 10 outings and is firmly affixed in a bottom-six role.