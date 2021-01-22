Kotkaniemi posted an assist in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

Kotkaniemi had the lone assist on Joel Armia's second goal of the game at 16:30 of the second period. Playing the Canucks has done Kotkaniemi's offense well -- he has three points in the last two games to account for all of his offense this year. The Finn has added 12 hits, 11 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating through five contests overall.