Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Dropped to fourth line
Kotkaniemi had one shot, one block and finished minus-2 over 12:43 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.
Kotkaniemi's line was caught out on a long shift (1:40), unable to clear the puck out of their own zone, and on the ice for a Braydon Coburn goal with seven seconds left in the first period that tied the game at one apiece. His line was on the ice for both of Tampa Bay's even-strength goals, and the natural center was eventually demoted to fourth-line duty as a winger.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Snipes second goal of season•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Part of second-period rally•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Larger role this season?•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Playing Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Adds bulk•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Undergoes arthroscopic surgery•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.