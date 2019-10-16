Kotkaniemi had one shot, one block and finished minus-2 over 12:43 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.

Kotkaniemi's line was caught out on a long shift (1:40), unable to clear the puck out of their own zone, and on the ice for a Braydon Coburn goal with seven seconds left in the first period that tied the game at one apiece. His line was on the ice for both of Tampa Bay's even-strength goals, and the natural center was eventually demoted to fourth-line duty as a winger.