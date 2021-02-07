Kotkaniemi was assigned to the taxi squad Sunday, CBS Sports reports.
Don't read into this too much, as the Canadiens will call the 20-year-old up to the active roster before Wednesday's game against the Maple Leafs. Kotkaniemi has been impressive this season, ringing up seven points and 24 shots through the first 12 contests.
