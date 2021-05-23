Kotkaniemi scored a goal on two shots, added a pair of hits and served two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Kotkaniemi capitalized on a net-front scramble for the Canadiens' lone goal of the contest. The 20-year-old entered the lineup in place of Jake Evans (undisclosed). Getting a goal bodes well for Kotkaniemi's place in the lineup, but the Finn will need to show more discipline -- his cross-checking penalty in the second period led to the Maple Leafs' third goal. It was the third penalty the Canadiens took in a span of 5:29.