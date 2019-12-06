Kotkaniemi (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game against the Avalanche.

Kotkaniemi was on the wrong end of a big hit dished out by Nikita Zadarov in the first period, and was visibly shaken up on his way to the dressing room. The Canadians will face a back-to-back in New York on Friday, so expect the team to have a report on the Finn's status before the game. The team will be down to 11 forwards for the remainder of the game, and look for Phillip Danault to likely get a bump to the second power-play unit.