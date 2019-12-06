Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Exits Thursday's contest
Kotkaniemi (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game against the Avalanche.
Kotkaniemi was on the wrong end of a big hit dished out by Nikita Zadarov in the first period, and was visibly shaken up on his way to the dressing room. The Canadians will face a back-to-back in New York on Friday, so expect the team to have a report on the Finn's status before the game. The team will be down to 11 forwards for the remainder of the game, and look for Phillip Danault to likely get a bump to the second power-play unit.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Provides silver lining•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Confidence issues•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Still struggling for points•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Returns to lineup•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Back from IR•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Won't play Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.