Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Expected to miss time
Kotkaniemi (upper body) won't travel with the team for Friday's game against the Rangers, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Kotkaniemi suffered the injury on a hit from Nikita Zadorov in the first period of Thursday's game and didn't return. With the Finn sidelined for Friday's game, he'll likely be re-evaluated on a day-to-day basis prior to Tuesday's clash in Pittsburgh. The Canadiens aren't expected to call up a forward in Kotkaniemi's stead, meaning Charles Hudon will be in line to draw into the lineup Friday.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Exits Thursday's contest•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Provides silver lining•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Confidence issues•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Still struggling for points•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Returns to lineup•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Back from IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.