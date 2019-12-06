Kotkaniemi (upper body) won't travel with the team for Friday's game against the Rangers, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Kotkaniemi suffered the injury on a hit from Nikita Zadorov in the first period of Thursday's game and didn't return. With the Finn sidelined for Friday's game, he'll likely be re-evaluated on a day-to-day basis prior to Tuesday's clash in Pittsburgh. The Canadiens aren't expected to call up a forward in Kotkaniemi's stead, meaning Charles Hudon will be in line to draw into the lineup Friday.