Kotkaniemi centered a line with Jonathan Drouin and Joel Armia and earned the first star in Saturday's preseason win over the Senators. He had three shots and three hits while winning three of seven draws over 16:19 of ice time.

Kotkaniemi took the spot of Max Domi, who has been suspended for the rest of the preseason for a sucker-punch on Florida's Aaron Ekblad. The 18-year-old center hit a couple of posts, looking confident and comfortable on the smaller North American rink. "I like his involvement," coach Claude Julien told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette. "Pucks are in the corner of the rink or on the walls, he's getting in there. There's no hesitation. He's not afraid to battle and his work ethic is good. Not just up the ice, but coming back as well. There's a lot of good things for an 18-year-old." Kotkaniemi is pushing for a spot on the NHL roster and made a positive impression Saturday. Julien said he's continuing to evaluate Kotkaniemi and will wait until the end of training camp to decide if he's ready for the NHL or needs more development. It is believed he'll go back to Finland if he doesn't make Montreal's roster; however, it makes more sense for him to play at AHL Laval to get accustomed to the smaller rink.