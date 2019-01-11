Kotkaniemi picked up an assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

The young Finnish center picked up the primary helper on Brendan Gallagher's power-play goal midway through the second period. Kotkaniemi continues to enjoy a moderately fruitful rookie campaign, and with his most recent tally, the 18-year-old is up to 21 points through his first 45 games. He's not scored a goal since Dec. 15, so suffice to say, his owners would like to see him snap that streak in an upcoming game. His next chance to find twine will come Saturday against Colorado. Kotkaniemi failed to record a point when the two teams met earlier in the year.