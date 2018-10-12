Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Fires five shots on goal in loss
Kotkaniemi led Montreal in shots Thursday but failed to register a point in a 3-0 loss to the Kings.
The 18-year-old rookie is still looking for his first NHL goal and now has 10 shots on goal through three games. Kotkaniemi was also 55 percent on faceoffs Thursday, something he continues to improve on as he plays more NHL games. With the first year of his entry-level deal set to kick in at the nine-game mark, the Canadiens will need to decide shortly whether to keep Kotkaniemi or relegate him to the minors. It's hard to imagine them choosing the latter, considering how well he's played to this point.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Improves on draws Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Gets point in NHL debut•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Will be on Opening Night roster•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: In lineup Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Impressive preseason continues•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Fills in for Domi•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...