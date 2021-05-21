Kotkaniemi was a healthy scratch for Game 1 of Montreal's playoff series against Toronto on Thursday.

Kotkaniemi joined Cole Caufield and Alexander Romanov as healthy scratches for the series opener. The common thread among the three is youth, as interim head coach Dominique Ducharme opted for playoff-hardened veterans Eric Staal and Corey Perry, and Brett Kulak, who isn't has battle-tested as Staal or Perry but has more experience than Romanov.