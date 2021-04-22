Kotkaniemi earned an assist, doled out five hits and fired two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.
Kotkaniemi made a strong play to set up Artturi Lehkonen's first-period tally. The helper snapped Kotkaniami's six-game point drought. The third overall pick from 2018 is still working on consistency, but he's gone 12 outings without a goal. The Finn is at 20 points, 69 shots on net, 67 hits and a plus-6 rating in 44 contests.
