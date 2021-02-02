Kotkaniemi produced an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Kotkaniemi helped out on the second of Jeff Petry's goals in the contest. The 20-year-old Kotkaniemi is showing no ill effects from a hit suffered Saturday against the Flames, which briefly forced him to the locker room. The third overall pick from 2018 has collected six points, 19 shots, 14 hits and a plus-4 rating through nine games.