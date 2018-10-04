Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Gets point in NHL debut
Kotkaniemi had two shots, two hits and a power-play assist over 15:04 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Toronto.
The 18-year-old Kotkaniemi made his NHL debut, centering a line with Jonathan Drouin and Joel Armia. He won just one of seven faceoffs before coach Claude Julien gave him a break in the third period and used his linemates to take draws, but the Canadiens have no plans to move him out of the pivot. They may, however, move the Finn to AHL Laval before his service time kicks in to get him accustomed to playing center in North America in a less-intense environment.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Will be on Opening Night roster•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: In lineup Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Impressive preseason continues•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Fills in for Domi•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Scores in preseason opener•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Shown up at Showdown•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...