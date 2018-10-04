Kotkaniemi had two shots, two hits and a power-play assist over 15:04 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Toronto.

The 18-year-old Kotkaniemi made his NHL debut, centering a line with Jonathan Drouin and Joel Armia. He won just one of seven faceoffs before coach Claude Julien gave him a break in the third period and used his linemates to take draws, but the Canadiens have no plans to move him out of the pivot. They may, however, move the Finn to AHL Laval before his service time kicks in to get him accustomed to playing center in North America in a less-intense environment.