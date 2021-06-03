Kotkaniemi scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Jets in Game 1.

Opening the scoring in Game 1, Kotkaniemi tipped in a slap-shot from the point from Jeff Petry for his fourth goal of the playoffs. Since starting these playoffs as a healthy scratch in Game 1 of Round 1, the 20-year-old has now scored four goals in this postseason and has six postseason goals in his career. Kotkaniemi and the Habs will look to build off the momentum of this game as they look to take a 2-0 lead over the Jets on Friday night.