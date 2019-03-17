Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Has season-low TOI
Kotkaniemi was benched for most of the third period had a season-low 7:56 time on ice in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Blackhawks, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
During his post-game press conference, coach Claude Julien mentioned Kotkaniemi letting his player go on a couple of shifts and led to scoring chances. The 18-year-old has been mostly good through the first three quarters of the season, but Julien has soured recently, including making him a healthy scratch for the first two games of the recent California trip.
