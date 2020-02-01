Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Heading down to minors
The Canadiens assigned Kotkaniemi to AHL Laval on Saturday.
Kotkaniemi was a healthy scratch during Thursday's win over the Sabres, and the 2018 third-overall pick has struggled greatly in his second NHL season. After producing 34 points last year, the 19-year-old has registered just eight points through 36 games with the Habs. Kotkaniemi has never played in the AHL, but hopefully, this will serve as a solid reset with top-line duties on tap.
