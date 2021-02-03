Kotkaniemi had an assist, one shot on goal and one hit in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Vancouver.

Kotkaniemi and Shea Weber combined to send Tyler Toffoli on an offensive foray that resulted in the game-winning goal for the Canadiens, who moved into first place in the North. It was the second straight game with a point for Kotkaniemi, who's landed on the scoresheet in five of the last seven contests, recording one goal and six assists during that stretch. It helps having Toffoli, the NHL's leading goal scorer with nine, skating on his line, which has 28 points in 10 games.