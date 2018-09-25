Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Impressive preseason continues
Kotkaniemi recorded an assist to go with a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-1 preseason win over Toronto.
Kotkaniemi's play has turned some heads this preseason, and he kept the good times rolling with an assist on the first of Artturi Lehkonen's two goals. He'll get plenty of opportunities to strut his stuff in a top-six role over the rest of the preseason with Max Domi suspended for the remainder of the exhibition slate. The Finnish teenager's chances of making the rebuilding Canadiens' roster are climbing with each strong showing.
