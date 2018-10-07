Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Improves on draws Saturday
Kotkaniemi won six of nine faceoffs in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Penguins. The 18-year-old added three shots, a hit, a blocked shot and his first two NHL penalties over 14:10 of ice time.
Kotkaniemi had problems on draws in Montreal's season-opener, winning just one of seven faceoffs in an overtime loss to Toronto. He was provided tutelage during practice Thursday and Friday, including help from veteran Tomas Plekanec, and it paid off. Coach Claude Julien did him a favor by protecting him from facing off against Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin. "Tonight, they tried to match Malkin against him, the biggest and most skilled centre in the league, so I certainly didn't want to expose him to that," Julien told Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette. "He was good on draws, he made something happen on that one goal (by Charles Hudon) and almost scored one himself. He's still a player who brings something every night."
