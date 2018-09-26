Kotkaniemi will be in the lineup Wednesday against Toronto, centering a line with Jonathan Drouin and Artturi Lehkonen, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Kotkaniemi will dress on a night when both teams figure to present rosters that will resemble their NHL regular season lineups. It should be a good test for the 18-year-old center who was drafted in the first round (third overall) of the 2018 draft. "I know he has a lot of confidence. He believes in himself. So far, he has not seemed to be shaken by any opposition. I think tonight will probably be his biggest and best test since the start of the training camp," said coach Claude Julien. Kotkaniemi has a goal, an assist and is plus-4 through four preseason games.