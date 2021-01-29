Kotkaniemi collected two assists with one shot in a 4-2 win over Calgary on Thursday. He also went 8-for-11 (72.7 percent) in the faceoff circle.

Kotkaniemi picked up the secondary assist on Brendan Gallagher's power-play goal that opened the scoring, then set up Josh Anderson's tally that extended the lead to 3-0 midway through the middle frame. The 20-year-old is in the midst of a nice run, having posted four assists and a plus-5 rating in his last four contests.