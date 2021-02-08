Kotkaniemi was promoted from the taxi squad Monday, CBS Sports reports.

The Canadiens are shuffling the roster around, as Nick Suzuki was sent to the taxi squad in a corresponding move. It's important to not read into this much, as both players will be ready to play Wednesday against the Maple Leafs. Kotkaniemi has seven points through 12 games, and he's just one point shy of last year's mark, which was accomplished over 36 contests.