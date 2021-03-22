Kotkaniemi was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Monday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Barring a late change, this should rule Kotkaniemi out for Monday's matchup against Edmonton. The 20-year-old center has 15 points and a plus-6 rating through 31 games this season. He'll be questionable ahead of Wednesday's tilt with the Oilers.
