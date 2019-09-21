Kotkaniemi is being eyed for more playing time this coming season, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

As an 18-year-old rookie in the NHL last season, Kotkaniemi logged 13:44 of ice time per game and noticeably flagged over the final month of the season. Head coach Claude Julien was asked about a larger role for the second-year center. "That's another thing we'll have to see," the coach said. "That's up to him to show us how much he's gotten better. We know he's gotten stronger and everything else, but the game of hockey is about little details at this level. If you do them well, then you're able to maybe put him in different situations. But if not, then you still got to continue to shelter him." Kotkaniemi is expected to be in the lineup Saturday against Ottawa.