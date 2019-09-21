Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Larger role this season?
Kotkaniemi is being eyed for more playing time this coming season, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
As an 18-year-old rookie in the NHL last season, Kotkaniemi logged 13:44 of ice time per game and noticeably flagged over the final month of the season. Head coach Claude Julien was asked about a larger role for the second-year center. "That's another thing we'll have to see," the coach said. "That's up to him to show us how much he's gotten better. We know he's gotten stronger and everything else, but the game of hockey is about little details at this level. If you do them well, then you're able to maybe put him in different situations. But if not, then you still got to continue to shelter him." Kotkaniemi is expected to be in the lineup Saturday against Ottawa.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Playing Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Adds bulk•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Undergoes arthroscopic surgery•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Moved to wing•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Benched Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Has season-low TOI•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.