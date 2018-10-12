Kotkaniemi led Montreal in shots Thursday but failed to register a point in a 3-0 loss to the Kings.

The 18-year-old rookie is still looking for his first NHL goal and now has 10 shots on goal through three games. Kotkaniemi also won 55 percent of faceoffs Thursday, something he continues to improve on as he plays more NHL games. With the first year of his entry-level deal set to kick in at the nine-game mark, the Canadiens will need to decide shortly whether to keep Kotkaniemi or relegate him to the minors. It's hard to imagine them choosing the latter, considering how well he's played to this point.