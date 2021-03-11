Kotkaniemi was promoted to the active roster Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
The roster shuffling will continue, but Kotkaniemi should be considered a lineup fixture at this point. He'll play Wednesday against the Canucks. The 20-year-old has generated two goals, 10 assists and 39 shots on net through 24 games.
