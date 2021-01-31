Kotkaniemi spent time in the locker room Saturday after taking a hit from Calgary's Dillon Dube, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

The hit looks like it caught Kotkaniemi in the head, so he spent time in the NHL's concussion protocol before returning to start the third period. No penalty was called on the play, and Montreal's Shea Weber was whistled for roughing after confronting Dube. The Canadiens are expected to ask the NHL Player Safety staff to review the play and consider supplementary discipline. If there are no aftereffects, Kotkaniemi is expected to play Monday when the Habs kick off a two-game set against the Canucks.