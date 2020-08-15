Kotkaniemi scored two goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-0 win over the Flyers during Game 2 of their first-round series.

The third overall pick in the 2018 draft continues to show signs of life. Kotkaniemi banged home a dirty goal from Carter Hart's doorstep midway through the first period to give the Habs a 2-0 lead, then capped the scoring in the third by snapping a puck under Brian Elliott's arm from the slot for a power-play tally. The kid now has four goals in six playoff games, an impressive performance after Kotkaniemi scored only six goals and eight points in 36 regular-season contests.