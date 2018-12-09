Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: LIkely to stick in Montreal
Kotkaniemi is unlikely to be loaned to Team Finland for the World Junior Championship, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
With few rookie growing pains, Kotkaniemi has established himself as a top-nine forward who continues to improve nightly. As such, Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin attempted to quash the rumor that the Finnish forward will join his home country for the tournament, telling reporters there was only a "slim" chance of that happening. "He's been progressing," Bergevin said. "When he's had a tough night, he bounces back and that's a sign that pretty positive." The 18-year-old center has 14 points over 29 games and has improved his work on faceoffs since a shaky start.
