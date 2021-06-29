Kotkaniemi had an assist, three hits and two PIM in Monday's 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Kotkaniemi provided good support on a Montreal foray, digging out a loose puck along the boards and feeding Ben Chiarot for the Canadiens' lone goal. It was Kotkaniemi's fourth point in the last six playoff contests.
