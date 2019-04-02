Kotkaniemi has been moved to wing and will skate on the fourth line Tuesday against Tampa Bay, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Kotkaniemi, who was benched for Montreal's previous game, returns in a new role as Jordan Weal will take his usual spot as the third line center. The 18-year-old Kotkaniemi played well initially, but management sees a degradation in his performance. "He had a really good start and then for him this is a lot of hockey for an 18-year-old," said general manager Marc Bergevin. "At some point, when his play or his confidence starts to get to a point where he's not performing and he's hurting himself and the team, that's when you pull back a bit and that's what Claude (Julien) has done and he's got my support on that." If there's any advantage, the move to the wing could allow coach Claude Julien to give Kotkaniemi more playing time since he can put the rookie out there on defensive-zone faceoff situations with veteran Nate Thompson taking draws.