Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Moves to injured reserve
Kotkaniemi (groin) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.
Kotkaniemi missed the last two games with his groin injury. Unfortunately, it looks like he isn't exactly close to a return. The 19-year-old Finn has two goals and three points in 12 games this season. He'll miss at least the next handful of games.
