Kotkaniemi scored the insurance marker in a 3-0 win against the Avalanche on Saturday.

That gives Kotkaniemi 22 points in 46 games this season. He finished off a beautiful cross-ice feed from Jonathan Drouin past a sprawling Semyon Varlamov. The Finnish rookie has a lot of ground to make up against Elias Pettersson (knee) in the rookie scoring race, but with Max Domi and Philip Danault ahead of him on the depth chart, his opportunities remain limited. Kotkaniemi played just 12:49 on the night, once again trailing Domi (15:38) and Danault (19:24).