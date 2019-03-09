Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: No points in return
Kotkaniemi (rest) had three hits and two shots in 15:03 as the Canadiens took an 8-2 loss to the Ducks on Friday.
Kotkaniemi was rested in the first two games of the Canadiens' California trip, and he was unable to make much of an impact in a lopsided loss to close out the trek. He has some appeal in deeper leagues with 32 points in 67 games, and may be a target for fantasy owners in dynasty formats as a first round pick from the 2018 draft.
