Kotkaniemi (rest) had three hits and two shots in 15:03 as the Canadiens took an 8-2 loss to the Ducks on Friday.

Kotkaniemi was rested in the first two games of the Canadiens' California trip, and he was unable to make much of an impact in a lopsided loss to close out the trek. He has some appeal in deeper leagues with 32 points in 67 games, and may be a target for fantasy owners in dynasty formats as a first round pick from the 2018 draft.