Kotkaniemi (concussion) did not practice with teammates Wednesday but did skate after the session, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Kotkaniemi, who had practiced with teammates while wearing a non-contact jersey Monday, skated with a member to team's training staff and Victor Mete (ankle) while wearing the non-contact sweater. This suggests he will not suit up for Thursday's game at Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome. He has missed the last five games due to his concussion.