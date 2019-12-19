Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: No practice Wednesday
Kotkaniemi (concussion) did not practice with teammates Wednesday but did skate after the session, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Kotkaniemi, who had practiced with teammates while wearing a non-contact jersey Monday, skated with a member to team's training staff and Victor Mete (ankle) while wearing the non-contact sweater. This suggests he will not suit up for Thursday's game at Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome. He has missed the last five games due to his concussion.
